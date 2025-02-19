Advertisement

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Launched At Rs 2.31 Crore; Bookings Commence

The Toyota Land Cruiser 300 now gets a special GR-sport variant in the Indian market with a V6 engine.

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 gets a V6 engine
Toyota has launched the 2025 Land Cruiser 300 in the Indian market. This comes a month after the SUV was removed from the brand's official website. The SUV has now returned at a starting price of Rs 2.31 crore (ex-showroom), this is an increase of up to Rs 21 lakh over the previous iteration and goes up to Rs 2.41 crore (ex-showroom). Now, it comes with an off-road focused version called the GR-S variant. Prospective consumers wishing to get the SUV in the garage can book it starting today.

The Toyota Land Cruiser 300 known for its dominating road presence gets a unique design, which is complemented by two paint scheme options: Precious White Pearl and Attitude Black. The GR-S variants of the SUV come with a special badge with a different grille, new bumper, and dark alloy wheels. Additionally, the GR-S variant gets a black and dark red theme while the ZX variant gets options of Neutral Beige and Black.

The list of safety features on the 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 includes a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, four-zone climate control, a sunroof, front and rear seat ventilation, 8-way powered driver seat with manual lumbar adjust, a cool box under the front center armrest, digital instrument cluster, leatherette finish for the gear knob, and more. The brand is also offerding connectivity features like remote AC geo-location, fencing and more along with a digital instrument cluster replacing the analog unit.
To further improve the off-roading capabilities the brand is offering features like front and rear differential locks along with a limited-slip differential at the rear. There are also supporting features like hill start and decent assist, crawl control, terrain modes, a four-camera off-road monitoring system, active traction control, crawl control, and more. For safety, the brand is offering 10 airbags, 360-degree camera, Level ADAS, adaptive headlights, autonomous braking, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and more.

Powering the 2025 Land Cruiser 300 is a 3.3-litre V6 diesel engine tuned to produce 309 hp of power and 700 Nm of peak torque. This comes paired with a 10-speed torque converter automatic gearbox which transfers power to the four-wheel drive system. All of this is the same as its predecessor.
