Toyota Innova Crysta Electric Breaks Cover With 59.3 kWh Battery, 700 Nm Torque

Toyota Innova BEV Concept has a design very similar to Innova Crysta
Toyota has used the opportunity at the IIMS 2025 (Indonesia International Motor Show) to showcase the Kijang Innova BEV Concept. This comes with a design that is very similar to the Innova Crysta sold in the country. It is to be noted that this version comes with a design slightly different compared to the design showcased by the brand in Indonesia in March 2022. Here we take a look at the details of the concept BEV.
Toyota Innova BEV Concept has a very similar design to the outgoing Innova Crysta. However, the details of the design give the electric vehicle a unique persona. Starting with the front fascia, the vehicle gets a closed-off grille with a fresh design for the headlamps with LED lights connected by a DRL. Additionally, the design of the bumper has been redesigned to contribute to the fresh appearance of the car. The design is complemented by multi-color graphics and 16-inch alloy wheels.
Also Read: Tesla Setting Up Shop In India? Begins Hiring After Modi-Musk Meet
Other areas that catch attention are door handles with chrome finish, and dual-tone ORVMs with integrated turn indicators. Meanwhile, the rear end of the vehicle comes with a unique design for the wrap-around tail lamps with connecting LED strips.
Under the skin, the Toyota Innova BEV Concept gets a 59.3 kWh Lithium-ion battery. The EV comes with multiple smaller modules on the floorboard with a larger unit at the front in the place of the engine bay instead of the flat floor bed-mounted battery pack. The design gives space to the charger on the rear side of the vehicle. It gets a 134 kW electric motor with 700 Nm torque. It remains to be seen whether the Innova BEV will reach the production line. Additionally, the possibility of its launch in the country is still uncertain.
On the inside, the Toyota Innova BEV concept has a layout very similar to the Innova Crysta sold in the Indian market. It comes with a layout of physical buttons and an infotainment system placed at the center. It also gets an instrument cluster with analog dials with MID. The list of features includes elements like a wireless charger, ambient lighting, dual-tone interior, middle-row captain seats, rear seat entertainment for the second row, and more.
