Tesla Setting Up Shop In India? Begins Hiring After Modi-Musk Meet

Tesla's entry in India has been very uncertain
Tesla Inc., the EV manufacturer focusing on renewable energy, has commenced hiring in India. The brand has posted 13 openings on LinkedIn for various roles, including back-end jobs and customer-facing roles. This comes immediately following a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the brand's CEO, Elon Musk, in the US. The update has once again heated the conversation surrounding the brand's entry into India.
According to Tesla's page, the available positions include Customer Support Specialists, Store Managers, Delivery Operations, Order Operations Specialists, Business Operations Analysts, Service Managers, Inside Sales Advisors, Parts Advisors, Service Advisors, Customer Support Supervisors, Service Technicians, and more. These roles indicate that the brand is working on strengthening its sales and after-sales operations in the country.
Many of the aforementioned roles are for Delhi and Mumbai hinting at possible intentions of the brand to set up shop in the financial capital and the national capital of the country.
It is to be noted that Tesla and India have had an uncertain relationship with the brand delaying its entry into the Indian passenger vehicle market. The major concern for the EV manufacturer has been the high import duties. However, the Indian government addressed the concerns in March last year with reductions in the import duty on electric vehicles. This change came with conditions. For instance, the companies are required to set up local manufacturing facilities with a minimum of $500 million in investments.
Later on, the government made decisions that were seen as an indirect invitation for manufacturers like Tesla. Specifically, the administration reduced basic customs duty (BCD) on high-end cars with a price tag of more than $40,00 from 110 percent to 70 percent in the Union Budget 2025.
Now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit and meeting with Elon Musk immediately after the Union Budget, followed by Tesla's job posting is once again increasing the conversation around its entry into the country.
