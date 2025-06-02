Toyota Fortuner, Legender Get 48V Mild-Hybrid System: Price, Specs, Features

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced the introduction of the Fortuner and Legender in a new Neo Drive avatar. Equipped with an advanced 48-Volt system, the new Neo Drive Variants claim to offer improved fuel efficiency, enhanced driving performance, and a refined experience.

The Toyota Fortuner and Legender Neo Drive get a 2.8-litre, 4-cylinder turbo-diesel engine now paired with a 48-Volt system, featuring a belt-integrated starter generator and lithium-ion battery. The brand claims that this hybrid assist delivers smoother low-end acceleration, quieter operation, and improved efficiency.

Speaking on the introduction of the Fortuner & Legender Neo Drive 48V variants, Mr. Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, said, "As the SUV market in India grows steadily, customers are seeking advanced features and differentiated styling, both the Fortuner and Legender rise to meet these expectations with their bold design, powerful performance and comprehensive features, catering seamlessly to the needs of diverse users."

Adding further, he also said- "Now, the introduction of the new Neo Drive 48V grade in both models marks yet another milestone in our journey. As a segment first, it underscores our commitment to delivering ever-better cars that align with evolving customer lifestyles, while also reinforcing Toyota's multi-pathway approach toward carbon neutrality. Through practical, future-ready mobility solutions, we strive to enhance customer value and contribute meaningfully to a more sustainable tomorrow."

The Fortuner and the Legender Neo Drive retain most of the exterior elements from the one on sale. The Toyota Legender gets striking dual-tone body colours, split LED headlamps, and a sleeker fascia. Both models feature dual-tone leather upholstery, soft-touch materials, and ergonomic seating for enhanced long-distance comfort.

The Toyota Fortuner and Legender offer a host of safety features that include: seven airbags, ABS, Vehicle Stability Control with Brake Assist, WIL Concept Seats, Hill Assist Control, TRC (Traction Control System), Child Restraint System, Front Row Seatbelts with Pre-Tensioner + Force Limiter, Speed Auto Lock with Emergency Unlock amongst host of other essentials.

The Toyota Fortuner Neo Drive 48V is available at Rs 44.72 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the Legender Neo Drive 48V is priced at Rs 50.09 lakh (ex-showroom).