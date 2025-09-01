Top 5 Upcoming Cars In Sept'25: Maruti Suzuki Escudo To Mahindra Thar Facelift

As the festive season approaches, carmakers are gearing up to launch their newest models in India. Hence, we are expecting September 2025 to be action-packed for auto enthusiasts, with several much-anticipated launches lined up. Here's a look at five exciting cars set to hit Indian roads this month.

Maruti Suzuki SUV

Maruti Suzuki is set to roll out its new compact SUV on September 3rd, 2025. The name of the car has not been revealed yet. However, earlier reports claimed that it could be called the Maruti Suzuki Escudo. It will be positioned between the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the brand's Arena lineup. Also, expect the Creta rival to get slightly bigger seats than the Grand Vitara, along with more space on the inside. Rumors say that it could sport a 3-row seating layout too.

Maruti Suzuki SUV Photo Credit: cardekho

Citroen Basalt X

Citroen India is all set to launch Basalt X in the Indian market on September 5, and the bookings have already begun at a token amount of Rs 11,000. Before the launch, the brand had been teasing the new iteration of the coupe-SUV. Earlier, the brand had launched the C3X, which is an upgraded version of the hatchback. The upcoming Citroen Basalt X is expected to receive more upgrades than what was the case with the C3X. Aside from a 'Basalt X' badge, there will be contrast finishes on the inside of the SUV.

Citroen Basalt X

VinFast VF6

VinFast, the Vietnamese auto giant, is gearing up for the launch of the VinFast VF6 electric SUV in the Indian market on September 6th. This electric SUV is equipped with a 59.6 kWh battery that powers a 204 hp motor mounted on the front axle. While no ARAI range has been provided, the vehicle boasts a WLTP-rated range of 480 km.

VinFast VF6

VinFast VF7

Along with the VF6, VinFast will also roll out the VF7 electric SUV on September 6th. The VinFast VF7 will be available in both 2WD and 4WD configurations; in both cases, it is powered by a 70.8kWh battery pack. In the 2WD model, the VF7 uses a 204 hp front, while the AWD variant also includes a rear motor; the total output is 350 hp and 500 Nm. The WLTP range for the VF7 AWD is 431 km, whereas the front-wheel-drive version is rated at 450 km.

VinFast VF7

Mahindra Thar Facelift

Mahindra, the Indian automaker, is reportedly setting up the podium for the launch of the Mahindra Thar facelift in September. However, the exact launch timeline remains undisclosed. Previously leaked spy shots claim that the Mahindra Thar facelift gets the same vertical slat grille as the Thar Roxx. It will also borrow the headlights from the five-door version.. This unit consists of an LED projector setup with C-shaped DRLs. Additionally, the front bumper and the fog lamps, along with LED indicators, are the same as Roxx.

Mahindra Thar Facelift Photo Credit- teambhp