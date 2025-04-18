This Police Department Inducts 490 HP Sportscar In Fleet- Here's What It Is

Image Source- Florida Highway Patrol
Dubai Police is often in headlines for its lineup of cars in the police fleet. However, this time around Florida Highway Patrol from the USA has caught attention of social media users with the addition of a 2023 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray to its garage. Seized from a criminal, the sports car has been inducted into the department's fleet, featuring the special stickers and lights usually seen on such cars.
The Florida Highway Patrol revealed their new seized sports cars in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Agency Task Force in a now-deleted Facebook post. Based on the pictures shared on social media, the Corvette now employed in the US had a two-tone livery with a Custom State Trooper sticker on the rear fenders.
Also Read: Happy Birthday KL Rahul: Cricketer's Multi-Crore Car Collection Screams Luxury
Taking a closer look, the performance-oriented car has two-tone powder-coated wheels, carbon badging, and all the lights needed for its line of duty. Furthermore, the patrol department has equipped the car with the kit needed for printing and issuing citations to the offenders. However, as you might expect, the two-seater performance-oriented machine is incapable of transporting the accused.
Over the years, we have come across multiple high-end cars in police fleets. Some of the most notable models from these instances are the Lotus Eletre R in Dubai Police's garage, Italian Police's Lamborghini Urus Performante, Japan Police's Lexus LC500, Abu Dhabi Police's Lykan Hypersport, and UK Police's Rolls-Royce Ghost.
The Florida Highway Patrol revealed their new seized sports cars in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Agency Task Force in a now-deleted Facebook post. Based on the pictures shared on social media, the Corvette now employed in the US had a two-tone livery with a Custom State Trooper sticker on the rear fenders.
Also Read: Happy Birthday KL Rahul: Cricketer's Multi-Crore Car Collection Screams Luxury
Taking a closer look, the performance-oriented car has two-tone powder-coated wheels, carbon badging, and all the lights needed for its line of duty. Furthermore, the patrol department has equipped the car with the kit needed for printing and issuing citations to the offenders. However, as you might expect, the two-seater performance-oriented machine is incapable of transporting the accused.
Adding to the special things about the car, this Corvette is a 70th-anniversary edition. It houses the brand's 6.2-litre LT2 V8 engine. This unit churns out 490 hp of power and 630 Nm of torque at the peak of its performance. This power is used to launch the car from a dead stop to 96 kmph in 9.6 seconds. Meanwhile, the top speed is limited to 312 kmph.
Over the years, we have come across multiple high-end cars in police fleets. Some of the most notable models from these instances are the Lotus Eletre R in Dubai Police's garage, Italian Police's Lamborghini Urus Performante, Japan Police's Lexus LC500, Abu Dhabi Police's Lykan Hypersport, and UK Police's Rolls-Royce Ghost.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world