Tested: Crossbeats DC03 Dash Cam - Is It Worth a Try?

Indian roads can be as unpredictable as an Abbas-Mustan thriller, and a dash cam can help you document the journey. More car owners are opting for dash cameras to enhance their driving safety and monitor their parked vehicles. To help you make an informed choice, we reviewed the Crossbeats DC03 dash cam, priced at Rs 9,999, to see if it's worth your money.

What's in the box?

The box comprises the front camera, rear camera with wire, a type-C wire to power the main unit, a 12V socket adapter, two 3M electrostatic stickers, cable clips, and a mount for the front dash cam. There's no physical user guide. The cable length is sufficient to wire a 7-seater SUV.



How to install?

You can get the camera installed at your doorstep for Rs 1,500 or at a nearby accessory shop for half that amount. Mounting the dash cam on the front and rear windshields is easy as it's a plug-and-play unit that doesn't require tampering with the car's wiring. However, proper installation involves removing the rubber beading to hide the wires neatly and achieve a cleaner look.

What features are on offer?

The front dash cam features a Sony Starvis sensor and supports 4K recording, while the rear camera captures in Full HD. Both cameras can record simultaneously, offering a front and rear view. It includes a G-sensor that records your route and saves footage in case of an impact. The motion detection feature activates the dash cam if it senses movement or a collision while parked. The unit also supports time-lapse and loop recording and comes with ADAS features like forward collision warning, lane departure warning, and front car start alert.

Dash cam sees it all: Including wrong side drivers

User experience

The UI of the dash cam is intuitive, with buttons placed at the bottom of the camera. It supports Wi-Fi, allowing connection to a smartphone via the KACAM app for quick access to footage. However, it cannot connect if your car has wireless CarPlay or Android Auto, so you'll need to power it at home using a Type-C charger.

The front camera's daytime video quality is good, but the low-light performance isn't as impressive as claimed. Reading number plates in pitch-dark conditions is challenging, but the 4K resolution allows zooming in for clearer images. The device supports up to 512 GB of storage, ensuring that storage space isn't a concern. The rear camera works decently during the day but struggles at night, with glare from headlights making it hard to read number plates.

The G-sensor's sensitivity can be adjusted. At its highest setting, it logs data even when the car crosses a speed breaker too quickly. During testing in Delhi's November weather, the front camera heated up within two hours of use, raising concerns about its performance during summer when parked under direct sunlight for long hours.

Should you buy one?

There are several dash cams in the Rs 10,000 range, but none offer this level of features. After a month of use, the device performed well in the background. However, the heating issue and rear camera's limited night visibility are notable drawbacks. If you're considering a dash cam, this one is worth checking out.