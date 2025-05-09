Tesla's India Head Resigns As Company Prepares For India Entry

A report by Bloomberg says that the Prashanth Menon, Tesla India Country Head, has resigned ahead of Tesla's India entry. The report suggests that he resigned due to personal reasons, but Tesla hasn't released a statement at the time of publishing this copy. Prashanth Menon also stepped down from his role as the chairman of the Tesla India Board. Tesla's China team will run the India operations, with no successor named as of now. The US EV maker had been planning its India entry for a few years now.

Prashanth Menon had a 9-year stint with Tesla and he took over the reins of Tesla India from Venkatrangam Sreeram. He served as the chairman of Tesla India Board for more than four years. Before joining Tesla India, Menon was posted in USA and worked as the directory advisor of cost, process and regulatory measures. The Tesla India office was set up in Pune in 2021 and since then Tesla has posted over two dozen jobs in India, for its operations in India which include planned showrooms in Delhi and Mumbai. Tesla says that the local hiring is complete at the moment.

In other news, Lavji Daliya, a businessman from Surat, Gujarat, imported India's first Tesla Cybertruck. It is claimed that this is currently the only Cybertruck in the country and this is the top-spec Cyberbeast variant of the Cybertruck. It has a range of 514 km and a top speed of 209 kmph. This unit of the electric pickup truck was spotted on the flatbed of a truck a few days ago with a Dubai registration plate.