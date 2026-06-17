Tesla Cybercab Technical Specifications Revealed: Check Range, And More

Tesla's upcoming Cybercab has moved a step closer to reality, with new technical details emerging through a recent filing with the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). While the autonomous robotaxi is still not in mass production, the certification documents reveal key specifications related to its battery, powertrain, and estimated driving range.

According to the EPA certificate of conformity application, first highlighted by Car and Driver, the Tesla Cybercab will feature a single electric motor setup producing 219 horsepower. Unlike other Tesla models that typically offer dual or all-wheel-drive configurations, the Cybercab adopts a front-wheel-drive layout. This approach appears to prioritise efficiency over driving dynamics, which aligns with its purpose as a fully autonomous vehicle.

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The Cybercab is equipped with a 48.0 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Despite its relatively small battery size, Tesla claims an estimated range figure of 673 km under EPA testing conditions. However, it is important to note that this figure is derived from laboratory testing cycles and may not reflect real-world driving conditions. After standard EPA adjustments, the real-world range is expected to be closer to Tesla's earlier estimate of around 482 km on a single charge.

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Another notable aspect is the Cybercab's lightweight construction. With a curb weight of approximately 1,412 kg, it is significantly lighter than most electric vehicles currently on sale. For comparison, the Tesla Model 3 weighs nearly 3,800 pounds, while several compact sedans in the internal combustion segment also approach or exceed this figure.

The lighter weight, combined with an efficient powertrain, is expected to contribute significantly to the Cybercab's overall range and energy efficiency. While these documents shed light on several important specifications, key details such as charging speed, pricing, and production timelines remain undisclosed. As Tesla continues development, more information about the Cybercab's market readiness and deployment strategy is expected to emerge in the coming months.