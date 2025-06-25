Tata Tiago.ev Rivaling Renault Kwid EV Spotted Testing

Renault has previously announced its plans to diversify its vehicle portfolio in the Indian market. Based on the announcement, the French automaker is planning to bring the updated Duster and other vehicles to the country. As part of the plan, the brand seems to be testing the Renault Kwid EV on the Indian roads. Though the test mule spotted is heavily camouflaged, it does reveal some of the exterior highlights of the Tata Tiago.ev rival.

Renault Kwid EV: Exterior Expected

The 2026 Renault Kwid EV's test mule suggests that it carries most of the exterior elements from the Dacia Spring EV, which is available for sale in the international market.

The front fascia of the Renault Kwid EV has been unchanged from its international spec sibling and gets sleek rectangular LED DRLs. The blacked-out body cladding gives it a rugged look.

Renault Kwid EV Snapped Testing

Photo Credit: rushlane

The Renault Kwid EV test mule featured a conventional antenna on the rear, abandoning the modern shark-fin antenna. Also, it is equipped with a windshield washer, wipers, and parking sensors on the rear side.

Renault Kwid EV: Interior And Features

Though Renault has not yet specified any details of the Renault Kwid EV, it is expected to retain the interior and features from the Dacia Spring EV. It is likely to get a 10.1-inch infotainment display enabled with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch fully digital instrument cluster, an e-Shift gear lever, and an adjustable steering wheel.

Renault Kwid EV interior, image used for reference

Renault Kwid EV: Powertrain Expected

The Renault Kwid EV is likely to get a 26.8 kWh battery pack, capable of generating a peak power and torque output of 65 hp and 113 Nm, as to the Dacia Spring EV. It is also expected to deliver a claimed range of 220 km on a single charge.

Renault Kwid EV: Price Expected

The Renault Kwid EV is likely to be launched in India in 2026 at an estimated price tag of around Rs 7-9 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon arrival, the Renault Kwid EV will compete with cars like the Tata Tiago.ev, Citroen eC3, and the MG Comet.