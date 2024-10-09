Tata Technologies And BMW Join Forces To Develop Automotive Tech

Tata Technologies and BMW have entered into a strategic partnership, forming BMW TechWorks India, a 50:50 joint venture (JV) focused on developing automotive software. This includes software-defined vehicles (SDV), automated driving, AI applications, next-gen infotainment systems, and business IT solutions.

The BMW TechWorks India management team will include Aditya Khera as CEO and Sweta Girinatham as CFO. From BMW's side, Oliver Scheickl will take the position of COO of Automotive Software, while Stefan Flader will serve as COO of Business IT. BMW TechWorks will establish offices in Pune, Bengaluru, and Chennai. The final contract signing and approval from authorities are still pending. Once completed, operations will begin with 100 employees, with plans to expand to a four-digit workforce by the end of 2025, primarily comprising Indian talent.

BMW TechWorks will also focus on BMW Group's business IT solutions, contributing to the digital transformation of the carmaker's production network, customer journey, and sales processes. Another key research area will be the development of AI applications and platforms to enhance business processes. The JV will prioritize hiring and nurturing local engineering talent.

Christoph Grote, Senior Vice President of Electronics and Software at BMW Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the JV: "BMW TechWorks India is a significant addition to our global vehicle software development initiatives. India's software talent will be a great asset for our software-defined vehicles of the future. With agile processes and state-of-the-art tools, engineers at BMW TechWorks India will co-create innovative automotive digital experiences, such as automated driving and next-gen infotainment systems."

Warren Harris, CEO and MD of Tata Technologies, said: "Our joint venture with the BMW Group, BMW TechWorks India, underscores our deep expertise in software-defined vehicles (SDV) and reflects our commitment to driving innovation in both automotive software and business IT. By leveraging Tata Technologies' strong brand presence in India, this JV will attract top talent and provide a platform to develop forward-thinking solutions that redefine the future of mobility. We are excited to partner with the BMW Group in engineering premium, software-driven vehicles, enhancing digital experiences, and accelerating their digital transformation journey."

Aditya Khera, CEO of BMW TechWorks India, added: "With the launch of BMW TechWorks India, we are establishing a world-class software hub that will play a critical role in the BMW Group's automotive software and business IT strategy. By combining the BMW Group's and Tata Technologies' leadership in software-defined vehicles and product engineering excellence, we are poised for innovation and growth, offering India's top talent the opportunity to shape the future of the BMW Group's mobility solutions."