Tata Safari, Harrier Get Safer With Two New ADAS Upgrades

Tata, the Indian car manufacturer has kept along the trend to bring updates to its lineup. Now, Tata has launched the updated models of the Safari and Harrier. These updated avatars of the SUVs get Level 2 ADAS features and now it also gets two new ADAS features- the lane keep assist and the adaptive steering assist. Also, Tata has added more color options for its variants. Read along to learn more.

Tata Safari And Tata Harrier: Updated ADAS Features

The Tata Safari and the Harrier get a bunch of safety features in the existing models, like- adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, rear collision warning, traffic sign recognition, high beam assist, blind spot detection, lane departure warning, lane change alert, rear cross-traffic alert, and door open alert.

However, with the update to the Level 2 ADAS, Tata Safari and Harrier will also get safety features like- lane keep assist and adaptive steering assist with lane centering. The lane-centering feature is only available in the AT variants of the lineup.



Tata has now introduced wide color options for the Safari and Harrier customers

Tata Safari And Tata Harrier: Level 2 ADAS Implementation

Tata offers the Level 2 ADAS updates for the Adventure + A, Fearless + / Accomplished + variants of the Harrier and Safari.



The customers who already own these variants of the Safari and Harrier are eligible to get a free update of the new ADAS features. To get their cars updated they need to contact the nearest Tata dealership. Whereas, the new customers, who wish to buy the Safari and Harrier need not worry for the upgrade as they will be offered the models which are already equipped with the lane keep assist and adaptive steering assist feature.

Tata Safari And Tata Harrier: Color Updates

Tata has now introduced a wide color options for the Safari and Harrier customers. The Coral Red and the Pebble Grey color options were earlier available for the Harrier Adventure and Fearless variants, but now these colors are also offered for the Pure and Smart variants of the Tata Harrier. Whereas, the Ash Grey color was earlier available just for the Smart and Pure variants but now it is available for the Adventure and Fearless variants as well.

Tata Safari has also gone through similar color updates as the Pure and Adventure variants now get the Stardust Ash and Galactic Sapphire color options. The Accomplished variant of the Safari now gets a Supernova Copper theme on the palette.