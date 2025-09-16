Tata Punch Facelift Snapped Testing Yet Again, Here's What We Know So Far

Tata is working on the facelifted version of the Tata Punch SUV. The test vehicle of the updated Punch was first spotted in August 2025, and it has been spied testing again. After its launch in October 2021, this will be the first time that Punch will get a mid-life makeover. While the test mule was spotted with heavy camouflage on the body, it does reveal the overall design highlights.

Tata Punch Facelift

Photo Credit: rushlane

As per the spy shots, the Tata Punch facelift seeks most of its design inspiration from its EV sibling. It was spotted carrying a flatter tailgate profile, ditching the layered design seen on the outgoing version. Apart from this, the connected tail light setup and the overall rear seem to borrow inspiration from the recently launched Tata Altroz facelift. The other key highlights suggested by the Tata Punch facelift's spy shots are a rear wiper washer, roof rails, shark-fin antenna, new blacked-out alloy wheels, C-pillars that integrate the rear door handles, and more.

On the inside, the Tata Punch facelift will get a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo. The new Punch is also expected to be equipped with features like a freestanding infotainment unit, cup holders on the central console, a blind spot monitor, ventilated seats on the front, and more.

Tata Punch facelift interior

Photo Credit: rushlane

Under the hood, powertrain choices will be carried over from the outgoing model - a 1.2-litre petrol engine, which is available in both petrol and CNG guise. The 1.2L NA petrol unit currently delivers a peak power output of 87.8 hp, and it can be bought with either a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT. With the updates in place, the Punch facelift could get dearer by up to Rs 30,000-50,000.