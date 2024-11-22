Tata Nexon EV Long-Term Report: It's Good But There Are Issues

The Tata Nexon EV is by far the best-selling electric car in India in terms of total volumes to date. We had the privilege of spending a couple of months with the pre-update model, featuring a 40.5 kWh battery pack instead of the newly introduced 45 kWh unit. How was the experience, and can it fit everyone's lifestyle? Here's how it fit into mine.

Driving Experience

Driving an EV is an incredibly smooth experience, especially within city limits, where speed limits are generally low. The NVH levels are well-controlled, and the absence of an engine makes the cabin impressively quiet-an added advantage amidst chaotic city traffic.

The Tata Nexon EV offers three drive modes-City, Normal, and Sport-along with three levels of regenerative braking, allowing for a tailored driving experience based on road conditions. For instance, you can drive in Eco mode with regenerative braking set to its highest level in stop-and-go traffic, enabling one-pedal operation, which is a boon during traffic jams.

Once the roads clear, switching to Sport mode delivers instant torque, awakening the driving enthusiast in you. The car boasts a claimed 0-100 kmph time of 8.9 seconds, with noticeable wheel spin at lower speeds if you floor the throttle. However, as with any EV, range anxiety always looms. Spirited driving significantly reduces range, so my goal was to maximize range per charge. But you get used to its shortcomings as you drive it more often. In real-world conditions, the Nexon EV delivered a city range of 250-270 km per charge compared to its claimed 465 km.

Charging Experience

EVs are most cost-effective when charged at home. Despite having access to a Statiq DC fast-charging station, I often found myself using one further away at a mall due to the convenience of availability. The charging station near my home was frequently occupied by cab drivers, as it was both conveniently located and free to access.

This meant I had to factor in parking fees as an additional cost. Typically, I charged the car every four to five days, visiting the mall where I often ended up window-shopping or making impulse purchases. Living with an EV not only altered my driving habits but also subtly influenced my lifestyle.

The cost of charging the battery from 9 per cent to 99 per cent at a Glida DC charger was Rs 778, adding 36.65 units and taking nearly two hours. Note: The app incorrectly identified the car as a Punch EV instead of a Nexon EV, so don't be confused by this. Those with a 7.2 kW AC charger can charge overnight at a much lower cost.

Comfort And Ergonomics

The Nexon EV is packed with features, including a massive 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a digital driver display, automatic climate control, and ventilated seats. These features make the cabin a comfortable and modern space.

However, some ergonomic issues detract from the overall experience. The glossy panel for AC controls is a smudge magnet and difficult to operate while driving. The charging ports are tucked into a narrow opening, which is challenging to access unless you have the hands of a 10-year-old. Additionally, the cruise control button is awkwardly placed near the center of the steering wheel, leading to accidental activation during U-turns or hurried steering maneuvers.

Verdict

The Nexon EV brought my running costs down to Rs 3-Rs 4 per km, a figure that could be even lower with home charging. However, prospective buyers should remember that an EV's higher upfront cost compared to an ICE (internal combustion engine) variant means they'll need significant running to recoup the initial premium which is up to Rs 5 lakhs more depending on the variant chosen.

The Tata Nexon EV makes a compelling case for itself but comes with a few issues that need addressing. These include occasional unresponsiveness of the drive selector, software crashes in the touchscreen, and a charging plug lid that sometimes gets stuck. Additionally, the MG Windsor EV has recently overtaken the Nexon EV in monthly sales, further intensifying the competition.

Increased competition is beneficial for consumers, as it has driven prices down and prompted Tata Motors to offer a larger battery pack. If you primarily need a vehicle for city travel and value zero tailpipe emissions, the Nexon EV is worth considering for a test drive.