Tata Nexon Clocks 7 Lakh Sales Mark; Customer Benefits Of Up To 1 Lakh Announced

Tata Motors on Saturday announced that Nexon has clocked seven lakh sales milestone. Marking the car's 7th anniversary, the company is offering price benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh.

Nexon has been India's top-selling SUV for three consecutive years from 2021 to 2023. Nexon was India's first GNCAP 5-star rated vehicle in 2018. In Feb 2024, the facelifted Nexon also received a GNCAP 5-star rating as per the updated 2022 protocol. The electric avatar, Nexon.ev also bagged a 5-star rating from Bharat-NCAP, this month. Nexon's multiple powertrain options include petrol, diesel and electric. The manufacturer is considering bi-fuel as an option and showcased the same at Bharat Mobility Expo 2024.

All Tata Motors passenger vehicles dealers and showrooms across the country are organising special events and customer meets to celebrate the Nexon, the company said in a release. Tata Motors says customers, who have booked and awaiting delivery, can avail of benefits up to Rs 1 lakh depending on model and variant.

Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “With a wide choice of powertrains and personas, we have ensured that there is an ideal Nexon for every evolving need and discerning choice of our customers. To celebrate this landmark achievement of 7 lakh sales in 7 years and to express our sincere gratitude to the growing Nexon family, we are passing on exciting price benefits for both existing and new customers.”