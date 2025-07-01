Tata Motors' PV Sales Suffer 15 Percent Drop In June'25; CV Down By 5 Percent

Tata Motors India has now announced its sales report for the month of June 2025.Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international markets for Q1 FY26 stood at 2,10,415 units, compared to 2,29,891 units during Q1 FY25.

Talking about the passenger vehicle segment, Tata Motors reported wholesales of 124,809 units in Q1 FY26, including 16,231 EV units, underscoring our commitment to aligning wholesale and registration volumes. EV sales gained strong momentum towards the end of the quarter with a healthy growth trajectory. The refreshed Tiago posted 16% year-on-year volume growth in Q1 FY26 and new launches- Altroz and Harrier.ev that witnessed a positive market response, with their full impact expected in the coming months.

Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, "In Q1 FY26, the Passenger Vehicle industry experienced volume pressures, particularly in May and June, with flat growth reflecting continued softness in demand. The Electric Vehicle segment emerged as a bright spot, driven by robust growth and the launch of new EV models across OEMs, enhancing customer interest and consideration.

Category June '25 June '24 % Change Q1 FY26 Q1 FY25 % Change Total PV Domestic (includes EV) 37,083 43,524 -15% 123,839 138,104 -10% PV IB 154 100 54% 970 578 68% Total PV (includes EV) 37,237 43,624 -15% 124,809 138,682 -10% EV (IB + Domestic) 5,228 4,657 12% 16,231 16,579 -2%

Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors Ltd. said, "Q1 FY26 began on a subdued note for the commercial vehicle industry with muted performance in the HCV and SCVPU segments while Buses, Vans, and ILMCVs registered modest year-on-year growth.

Tata Motors commercial vehicle sales, June 2025

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles recorded domestic sales of 79,572 units, 9.2% decline compared to Q1 FY25. However, June 2025 witnessed a sequential growth of 8% over May 2025. Additionally, our International Business delivered a robust 67.9% growth in volumes over Q1 FY25.