Tata Motors Launches Its First-Ever AMT Truck In Saudi Arabia

Tata Motors, one of India's leading multinational automobile manufacturers, launched its first automated manual transmission (AMT) truck, the Tata Prima 4440.S AMT, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Based on its flagship platform, the Prima 4440.S AMT is built to deliver unmatched reliability, performance, and mileage. Additionally, Tata Motors showcased five of its high-performance products at the Heavy Equipment and Trucks (HEAT) Show in Dammam, which are designed and engineered to suit the country's requirements and cater to a wide variety of applications.

The Prima 4440.S AMT is perfectly suited for container, car carrier and heavy equipment transportation. Along with its fuel-saving and durable automated transmission, it comes with several smart features such as Load Based Speed Control System, Shift-Down Protection system, Vehicle Acceleration Management system, and Auto Start-Stop system to offer higher fuel efficiency.

Also Read - Motoverse 2024: What To Expect From Royal Enfield

Its Euro-V compliant 8.9-litre Cummins engine generates 400 Bhp and 1700 Nm of torque to ensure there is ample power available to handle the heaviest loads, toughest terrains and the steepest gradients. The flagship truck is fitted with pneumatic suspension for enhanced ride & handling and higher durability. The modern cabin, equipped with a pneumatically suspended seat and tilt-and-telescopic steering wheel, adds to the driver's comfort and convenience, thus increasing productivity.

Tata Motors offers a wide commercial vehicle portfolio in over 40 countries, spanning sub-1-tonne to 60-tonne cargo vehicles and 9-seater to 71-seater mass mobility solutions. Backed by Tata Motors' advanced R&D capabilities, these vehicles are robustly engineered and rigorously tested to suit local market requirements.