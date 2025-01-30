Tata Curvv EV vs Mahindra BE 6 Comparison: Price, Specs, And More

The electric vehicle market in India is growing consistently fuelling up the competition among various brands competing for consumers' attention. To stand out, the brands have recently started bringing a relatively new body type into the segment i.e., the SUV coupe. Hence, Indian automobile giants like Tata Motors and Mahindra have launched the Curvv EV and BE 6 as their flag-bearers, respectively. Even though competing in the segment, they are vastly different if we eliminate the common factor of body style. Here are all the details of the differences between the two EVs.

Tata Curvv EV vs Mahindra BE 6: Dimensions

The Tata Curvv EV follows the signature design language of Tata Motors and stands at a length of 4,210 mm, a width of 1,810 mm, and a height of 1,637 mm. It has a wheelbase of 2,560 mm and a ground clearance of 186 mm. On the contrary, the BE 6 is slightly bigger with a length of 4,371 mm, a width of 1,907 mm, and a height of 1,627 mm. It has a wheelbase of 2,775 mm and a ground clearance of 207 mm.



It is to be noted that although the Tata Curvv EV is slightly smaller in length it offers more boot space with 500 litres adding to 11.5 litre of frunk. However, the BE 6 has a boot space of 455 litre and a frunk storage of 45 litres.

Tata Curvv EV vs Mahindra BE 6: Powertrain

The Tata Curvv EV is underpinned by a modified version of its existing ICE platform with changes incorporated to house batteries and electric motors. Hence, it gets a front wheel drive setup. It is supported by two battery pack options of 45 kWh and 55 kWh which offer a range of up to 430 km and 502 km, respectively.

On the other hand, the Mahindra BE 6 is based on skateboard architecture designed to underpin the born electric vehicles of the brand. Hence offering a rear-wheel-drive setup. This is supported by relatively bigger 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery packs offering a range of up to 535 km and 682 km on a single charge. The smaller battery pack version of the BE 6 offers more range than the bigger battery pack version of the Curvv EV.

Coming to charging, both the EVs get an option of a 7.2 kW AC charger. Meanwhile, the BE 6 gets the upper hand because of an 11.2 kW AC charger.

Tata Curvv EV vs Mahindra BE 6: Specs

Tata Curvv EV lags in power output when compared to the BE 6. This is because Tata Motors' SUV-coupe comes with a setup capable of putting 150 hp of power which can be increased up to 167 hp depending on the variant while peak torque is the same at 215 Nm. On the other hand, BE 6e has a setup that puts out 231 hp of power which can go up to 286 Hp depending on the variant with 380 Nm torque.

Tata Curvv EV vs Mahindra BE 6: Price

The Tata Curvv EV is presently sold at a starting price of Rs 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom) which extends up to Rs 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the most expensive variant. Meanwhile, the Mahindra BE 7 will have a starting price of Rs 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom) which goes up to Rs 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant. It is to be noted that Mahindra is yet to announce the prices of the rest of the rest of the variants.