Tata Curvv.ev, Tiago.ev Now Available On Govt e Marketplace

Tata has now announced its entry in the Indian government, as it is now available on the Government e Marketplace. Check out the info now.

Read Time: 2 mins
Tata Curvv.ev, Tiago.ev Now Available On Govt e Marketplace
Tata.ev
The Indian car manufacturer, Tata has announced that it has now delivered its Curvv.ev and Tiago.ev to the Rashtrapati Bhawan. The brand credited the government's initiative of ‘Atmnirbhar Bharat' for the upliftment of its product line and brand initiatives. 

Further, it also said that the TATA.ev range is available on GeM (Government e Marketplace) for the government departments across the country.​ The brand claims that the Tata.ev cars have achieved more than 50% MII (Make In India) content, qualifying us as a proud Class 1 supplier under the Public Procurement Policy.​ Also,it claimed that the brand is rooted in India, made for India, and now, moving India's prestigious institutions with more meaning.

Currently, Tata has numerous cars in its EV lineup, that includes- Curvv.ev, Punch.ev, Nexon.ev, Tiago.ev and the Tigor.ev. Also, Tata grabbed attention at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo by showcasing its upcoming cars and projects. 

Tata showcased its upcoming- Harrier.ev. It is likely to get ​two battery pack options, although the brand has kept quiet about specifications, they have revealed that the electric SUV will have a dual-motor setup and an all-wheel-drive setup. Though, it is not confirmed but the previous images of the EV at the Expo and few other events suggests that it gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen. The list of features includes a digital instrument cluster, wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, JBL sound system, and more. The list of safety features includes seven airbags, Level 2 ADAS features, 360-degree camera, and more. 
