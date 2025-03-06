Tata Curvv EV, Nexon EV, And More Available With Discount Of Up To Rs 1 Lakh

March is up on our calendars and is a month when we expect offers from major car brands. Tata Motors is planning to roll out the Harrier EV soon, however, as for now it has extended discounts and offers worth Rs 1 lakh on the EVs. The Indian car manufacturer is offering discounts on the Curvv EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV, and Tata Tiago EV. To our surprise, no discounts are currently being offered on the Tata Tigor EV, as of now.

Tata Curvv EV: March 2025 Offers

Tata is offering a discount worth Rs 70,000 on the MY2024 models of the Curvv EV. However, there is no discount attached to the MY2025 models, as of now. Tata recently announced the launch of the Curvv Dark Edition, which is now the official car for the IPL 2025 season.



Tata Curvv EV is available at a discount of Rs 70,000 under the March 2025 offer

Tata Punch EV: March 2025 Offers

The Tata Punch EV is now available at a discount worth Rs 90,000 on the MY2024 models, under the March 2025 scheme. It gets a Rs 70,000 straight cash discount and an additional Rs 20,000 discount as a green bonus. This brings the total discount amount on the Tata Punch EV to Rs 90,000 in March 2025.

Tata Nexon EV: March 2025 Offers

Tata is offering a discount of Rs 40,000 across all the trims of the Nexon EV MY2024 models. There is no additional discount available on the Nexon and offers extend only to the MY2024 models.

Tata Tiago EV: March 2025 Offers

The Tata Tiago EV gets the highest offer under the March 2025 offer. It gets a straight discount of Rs 85,000 and an additional green bonus discount of Rs 15,000 on the MY 2024 models. This amounts to a total discount of Rs 1 lakh on the Tata Tiago MY2024 models.

Apart from the MY2024 modes, Tata is also offering discounts worth Rs 40,000 across all variants of the Tata Tiago's MY2025 models.