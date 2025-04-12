Tata Curvv Dark Edition Launched, On Sale In These Variants Only

Tata Curvv made headlines for its coupe-SUV bodystyle at the launch. The SUV garnered a lot of attention from buyers for its distinctive appeal. It managed to grab eyeballs for more than just its design. The SUV came with a slew of new features over the Nexon, and the interior was also dolled up with a more premium touch. Now, the brand has introduced Dark Edition variants of the Tata Curvv, which make it look more sinister, if nothing. The Curvv will go on sale only in a select few variants, and here we are talking about it all.

Watch: Tata Curvv First Drive Review

Tata Curvv Dark Edition: Variants & Prices

Tata Curvv Dark Edition is available in two trims - Accomplished S and Accomplished +A. They are being offered in both turbo-petrol and diesel options. The 1.2L Hyperion GDi petrol variant starts at Rs16.49 lakh for the manual and goes up to Rs19.49 lakh for the top-spec automatic. Meanwhile, the 1.5L Kryojet diesel variant is priced between Rs16.69 lakh and Rs19.52 lakh, depending on the transmission and trim level.

Accomplished S #Dark 1.2L Hyperion GDi MT: Rs 16.49 lakh DCA: Rs 17.99 lakh 1.5L Kryojet Diesel MT: Rs 16.69 lakh DCA: Rs 18.19 lakh Accomplished +A #Dark 1.2L Hyperion GDi MT: Rs 17.99 lakh DCA: Rs 19.49 lakh 1.5L Kryojet Diesel MT: Rs 18.02 lakh DCA: Rs 19.52 lakh

Tata Curvv Dark Edition: Specs

The Dark Edition of the Citroen Basalt rivals will sell with the 1.2L Hyperion petrol engine and the 1.5L turbo-charged diesel engine. The GDi petrol motor belts out a peak power output of 125 Hp and 225 Nm, while the oil burner produces a rated output of 118 Hp and 260 Nm.

Tata Curvv Dark Edition: Changes

On the exterior, the car now gets an all-black paint job with chrome elements now replaced by piano-black inserts. Also, it features #dark motifs on the fenders. On the inside, the cabin is upholstered in an all-black theme, while the car is also decked out with features like dual-zone climate control and rear sunshades.