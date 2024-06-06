Tata Altroz Racer To Launch Tomorrow: Here's All About i20 N Line Rival

Tata Altroz Racer will go on sale in the Indian market on June 7 to give tough competition to the Hyundai i20 N Line. The premium hatchback market is already on sale in India with three engine options - 1.2L NA petrol, 1.2L turbo-petrol, and 1.5L turbo-diesel. With the Altroz Racer all set for a launch tomorrow, the Altroz will now offer the option of a more spirited version of the car to please enthusiasts. First unveiled at the Auto Expo last year, the Tata Altroz Racer has started reaching dealerships ahead of its launch. And, it gets a slew of changes over the regular variants of the Altroz. Read on to find out what changes the Altroz Racer gets over the outgoing trims.

Tata Altroz Racer: Exterior Design

One glance is enough to reveal the changes that the Tata Altroz Racer receives in comparison to the regular variants of the premium hatchback. The most prominent of all remains the dual-tone paint job with a blacked-out roof and bonnet. For sportier aesthetics, the Altroz Racer also gets new side skirts and a larger spoiler.

Tata Altroz Racer: Cabin & Features

On the inside, the cabin features an all-black theme with red accents to make it stand in line with the sportier theme, the leaked images reveal. The old 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit will be replaced with a larger 10.25-inch display. The infotainment unit will miss out on any kind of analogue dials, as it puts to use an all-digital setup. Other features will include wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, ventilated front seats, single-pane sunroof, blind spot monitor, 360 camera and more.

Tata Altroz Racer: Powertrain & Gearbox

Under the bonnet, the Altroz Racer will house the Nexon-derived 1.2L 3-pot turbo-petrol engine. It will produce a peak power output of 120 Hp and 170 Nm of max torque. The motor will come paired with a 6-speed stick shifter in all likelihood. There isn't any official information on the suspension tuning yet, but expect it to be tighter sprung than other trims. Also, for a more bassy exhaust note, a twin-tip muffler is used on the Altroz Racer. However, the presence of a blow-off valve remains unknown.

Tata Altroz Racer: Variant, Prices & Rivals

In the Indian market, the Tata Altroz Racer will compete directly with the Hyundai i20 N Line. As per recent reports, there will be three trims on offer - R1, R2, and R3, with a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh, ex-showroom.