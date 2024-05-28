Tata Altroz Racer Teased, Launch In Mid-June: What To Expect

Tata Motors on Tuesday officially teased the racer edition of Altroz on its social media. Altroz Racer edition, a sporty take on the popular family hatchback, is set to be launched in the mid of June.

Altroz is currently available in four engine options: 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, 1.2-litre bi-fuel (CNG), 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol and 1.5-litre diesel. The Altroz Racer will debut the more powerful 1.2-litre turbocharged unit from the Nexon line-up, which generates 120 horsepower (10 units more than 1.2TC). The engine is likely to be paired with a 6-speed manual at the time of launch.

Altroz was awarded a 5-star at the GNCAP crash test. The Altroz Racer may get a stiffer chassis and suspension for sportier handling. Dual airbags, anti-lock braking system, electronic stability control, brake sway control and rear parking sensors are part of standard safety equipment. Along with these, the Altroz Racer may get 6 airbags, reverse camera and all-disc brakes.

The Altroz Racer edition was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Show held earlier in 2024. The Racer edition was finished in a dual-tone colour with a sporty livery on the bonnet. The 16-inch alloy wheels were finished in gun metal texture, bearing a different look than that of regular Altroz. Dimensionally, the Racer edition will be no different, spanning under-4 metres in length.

On the inside, the Racer edition will pack top-of-the-line features. The teased images show a sunroof, and ‘Racer' badge on leatherette seats. The fabric used mirrors the dual-tone colour on the exterior. Orange inserts around the AC vents and gear lever amp up the sporty appeal. A free-standing, 8-inch touchscreen features on top of the dashboard. Tech and connectivity features are expected to be similar to that of Nexon facelift.

The Altroz Racer edition, which goes on sale in June, will lock horns with Hyundai i20 N Line. In terms of pricing, the Racer edition will command a premium over the regular Altroz and is expected to be priced at Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.