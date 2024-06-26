Tata Altroz Racer BecomesThe Fastest Indian Hatchback At CoASTT Race Track

Tata Altroz Racer becomes the fastest Indian hatchback at CoASTT racetrack in Coimbatore

The Tata Altroz racer, which was recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom), recently set a record of becoming the fastest Indian hatchback around the CoASTT racetrack in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The Altroz Racer was piloted by Narain Karthikeyan and set a lap time of 2:21:74, beating out a few rivals. The attempt was certified by the India Book of Records on June 5, 2024.

Under the hood is a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine borrowed from Tata Nexon which makes 118 bhp and 170 Nm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The Altroz Racer is available in three variants (R1, R2 and R3) in three colours - Pure Grey, Atomic Orange and Avenue White. The R2 and R3 trims command a Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh premium respectively over the base R1 variant, with a different list of features.