Suzuki Motorcycle India's Domestic Sales Dip, Exports Increase

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, today announced its sales for February 2025. According to the data, there has been a 7.4% decline compared to February 2024. However, the export data shows a significant growth.

During the month, SMIPL registered total sales of 90,206 units. This includes domestic sales of 73,455 units and exports of 16,751 units. The company sold a total of 97,435 units in February 2024, with 83,304 units in the domestic market and 14,131 units in exports. While domestic sales were impacted in February 2025, exports witnessed a 19% growth over the same period last year.

Suzuki launched the Gixxer SF flex fuel, e-Access and the ICE Access at the Bharat Mobility Expo

Reflecting on the performance, Mr. Devashish Handa, Executive Vice President - Sales, Marketing and After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said- "February sales reflect a mix of market dynamics with exports showing growth. Although the domestic sales witnessed a temporary slowdown, our focus remains on offering products that align with customers' expectations while continuously improving the overall ownership experience for Suzuko two-wheeler riders."

Though Suzuki has experienced a mixed fortune in February 2025, it has bigger plans for the coming months. Suzuki recently launched its first electric scooter, e-Access at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, in January. Apart from the electric version, Suzuki also launched the ICE version of the Access 125. The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 flex fuel also grabbed the launch list by the brand at the Bharat Mobility Expo and is the first E85-compatible bike in India. These lineups are likely to shoot up the sales fortune of the Japanese two-wheeler brand in the coming months.