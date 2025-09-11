Suzuki Katana Bids Farewell To The Indian Market

Suzuki Motorcycle India has pulled the plug on the Katana from its Indian lineup, marking the end of its three-year run since debuting in July 2022. Despite modest sales figures, the Katana carried an 80s-inspired design and refined performance that earned it a loyal following among motorcycle enthusiasts. While the Suzuki Katan bids farewell to the national market, the Suzuki Hayabusa remains on sale for customers willing to get a four-cylinder Suzuki superbike.

Also Read: Honda Motorcycles Get Cheaper By Up To Rs 18,887 Under GST 2.0

Talking about the specs, the Suzuki Katana was equipped with a 999cc, four-cylinder engine, mated with a 6-speed gearbox. It was capable of churning out 152 hp and 106 Nm of torque. What made it special was that it carried the 80s-inspired design, along with a bunch of design tweaks that gave it a modern appeal, too. Meanwhile, it also featured a host of new tech like ride-by-wire, Suzuki easy start system, low RPM assist, and more that made it a practical motorcycle in the present time.

While the last recorded price of the Suzuki Katana in India was 13.61 lakh (ex-showroom), the low sales numbers pushed the brand to offer heavy discounts on various occasions. However, now that Suzuki has silently discontinued the supernaked in the Indian market, the recently launched Honda CB1000 Hornet SP poses as the ideal choice for customers.

Honda CB1000 Hornet SP

Suzuki now has only three big bikes in the Indian market, namely- the Suzuki GSX-8R, V-Strom 800D, and the legendary Hayabusa. Meanwhile, its small bike category consists of the Suzuki Gixxer, Gixxer SF, Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF 250, and the Suzuki V-Strom SX.