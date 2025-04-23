Suzuki Access Is The Fastest Scooter In India To Gain Altitude: Here's Why

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, announces a remarkable feat achieved by its flagship scooter, Suzuki Access. The company has entered the India Book of Records for completing the fastest scooter ride from India's lowest region, Kuttanad in Kerala, to the highest altitude village, Komic in Himachal Pradesh, on its flagship scooter - Suzuki Access.

A dedicated team of riders undertook this journey on the Suzuki Access, starting from Kuttanad at 7:20 AM, and reaching Komic at 3:05 PM after four days, covering a total distance of 3,696 km in 103 hours and 45 minutes. This record-setting journey was a true testament to the performance, reliability, and efficiency of the Suzuki Access.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Deepak Mutreja, Vice President - Sales & Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, "Thanks to Indian consumers for making Suzuki Access as one of the most loved scooters in India. We aim to continue winning their hearts with its performance, technology and comfort. This journey highlights the scooter's strength beyond daily commuting, especially its strong pick-up and consistent performance for long-distance rides across different road conditions. We truly appreciate the efforts of the riders and everyone for their support in making this achievement possible."

The route tested the scooter across altitudes - from below the sea level landscape of Kerala, gradually climbing through central India and finally reaching the high-altitude terrain of Spiti in the Great Himalayas. The scooter's reliable 125cc engine, efficient mileage, and superior suspension system ensured a smooth ride through urban roads, rugged mountainous paths and high-altitude conditions.