Steelbird International Showcases Its Vast Product Portfolio At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Steelbird International has a variety of products up for showcase at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025's component show. It includes 1500 rubber parts, 3000 filters on show and more. The company has also set up its in factory components which showcase the testing of wheel balance and dynamics of different mechanical parts and testing.



Mr. Manav Kapur, Executive Director, Steelbird International,expressed his presence at the expo by stating- "We look forward to the Bharat Mobility Auto Expo 2025 with great optimism. Having been a regular participant over the last 15 years, we are today excited about a bigger and better Expo for the industry this year as it has gained international recognition. We are looking forward to meet, greet and network with the largest spectrum of participants and visitors, from foreign delegates to industry stalwarts, veterans, channel partners and the mechanic community, all vital parts of the automotive world. We are proud to have established enduring business relationships stretching to the last mile in our 60 years so far. Let's unitedly make the most of Bharat Mobility Auto Expo 2025."

In order to excel the demands Steelbird has strong inclination towards contributing in AI security, adaptive technology and expansion of electric vehicle infrastructure, design and customization for better user experience.