Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja's Bhaane Group Brings Car Care Brand Topaz To India

Topaz Detailing, the luxury car care brand is finally in India now. The brand is known for being a Paint Protection Film (PPF) specialist. Topaz, in collaboration with Bhaane Group is now trying to establish itself in the luxury car care business in India. Bhanne Group is owned by businessman Anand Ahuja and B-town celebrity Sonam Kapoor and aims at extending their passion for luxury cars to the Indian customers.

On the occasion, Sonam A Kapoor, Co-founder of Bhaane Group, said, "At Bhaane, our philosophy is rooted in impeccable design and sophistication. Topaz embodies the same ethos in the automotive space, offering exceptional detailing services that are as much about precision as they are about aesthetics. This partnership aligns with our vision of bringing luxury that is on par with global standards to India."



Nabil Naamo, CEO, Topaz Holdings, said, "I want to thank Anand and Sonam for this incredible partnership. India is a very important market for Topaz with a huge following, and we are delighted to have partnered with such a passionate couple to deliver the excellence that people around the world have come to expect from Topaz."

Expressing his thoughts on the collaboration, Aamir Aka, Managing Partner for Topaz International, said- "India has been on Topaz expansion plans for over two years, but we wanted to make sure it was with the right strategic partners. With Anand and Sonam, we couldn't have asked for a stronger team to partner with in India. Months spent in discussions to finalise this partnership have shown us all how aligned we are on the direction that needs to be taken to make Topaz India the success we all know it can be. I am very excited to be working with the exceptional team at Bhaane Group to deliver numerous Topaz sites across India to serve all the car enthusiasts across the great nation."