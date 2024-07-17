Collagen Coffee, Pasta, Toast... Sonam Kapoor Reveals What She Eats In A Day

Sonam Kapoor recently shared a glimpse into her daily diet (Photo: Instagram/ sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor is known to balance her foodie side with healthy diet choices. The actress recently took to Instagram to share a video featuring what she typically eats in a day. She begins her morning at 6 am with some fresh lemon water, followed by a special collagen coffee with oat milk. In the reel, she is seen adding chocolate to the latter, which she calls her "one indulgence". Next, she has some soaked nuts, including almonds and three Brazil nuts at 6:45 am. Off camera, someone can be heard saying, "So that's how Sonam Kapoor starts her day, huh?" She replies, "Yes, every morning." The person jokingly asks, "No shot of apple cider vinegar?" Sonam grimaces in response.

At 9:45 am, Sonam relishes eggs and toast. In the video, a plate filled with a light and fluffy egg preparation is visible. The toast has a green spread on it. As Sonam eats, she attends a video call and interacts with the people on it. Around 1:45 pm, she savours her lunch. The reel shows her digging into a yummy-looking Chicken Arrabbiata pasta and salad. Sonam sips on a creamy hot beverage around 4 pm followed by Chicken on Toast at 5:15 pm. She also points out a cup of coconut yoghurt on the table, with freshly cut berries in bowls on the side.

The last meal shown in the video is soup 'on the go' at 7 pm. Her chef is seen pouring the broth into a thermos and bringing it to Sonam in her car. In the caption, apart from these dishes, Sonam mentioned, "Also need to have at least 3 - 4 litres of water a day! Healthy and wholesome!" Check out the complete post below:

Before this, Sonam had given us a glimpse into her lavish dinner party and other celebrations for her birthday in Scotland. Click here to read the full story.

