Skoda Slavia, Kushaq Starting Prices Reduced To Rs 10.69 Lakh: Details

Skoda Auto India has revised the starting price of its entry-level offerings - Kushaq and Slavia, to Rs 10.69 lakh, ex-showroom. The move comes in an attempt to make the models more accessible for buyers. The price is reduced for a limited time along with a complimentary 3-year standard maintenance package. Under this new initiative, Skoda has made the models accessible by up to 10 per cent. Although, the maximum benefit is being offered on the Kushaq Monte Carlo.

The company has introduced new prices with the launch of a new variant line-up. The older Active, Ambition, and Style variants are now replaced with Classic, Signature and Prestige. Exclusive to the Kushaq are the Onyx and Monte Carlo variants, specced to offer value and premiumness, respectively. The new pricing is valid on select trims of the Slavia, but all variants of the Kushaq. This change also brings additional benefits to the consumers. The reduced price tag invites lesser road tax and insurance premiums.

Skoda Auto India recently introduced six airbags as standard across all its variants. The new pricing continues making safety a top priority and offers premium features like ventilated seats, electric seat adjust, wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, a 25.4 cm in-car entertainment interface and a sub-woofer embedded in the boot among other comforts.

Both cars are powered by a 1.0 TSI petrol with a six-speed manual and automatic, and a 1.5 TSI petrol with a six-speed manual and seven-speed DSG. Both the Kushaq and Slavia come with six airbags as standard across the range and have achieved a full 5 stars for adults and children under the Global NCAP tests, reflecting the brand's uncompromising stand on safety.