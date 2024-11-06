Skoda Kylaq Unveiling Today: Here's What To Expect From Nexon, Brezza Rival

Skoda is set to unveil the highly anticipated Kylaq today, positioned as a strong competitor to models like the Tata Nexon and Maruti Brezza. We recently had the chance to drive the Kylaq in its camouflaged form, and it left a positive impression with its refined driving dynamics and robust build. Expected to feature a compelling blend of performance, comfort, and modern tech, the Kylaq could bring a fresh edge to the compact SUV segment. Here's what to look forward to in Skoda's latest offering.

Watch: Skoda Kylaq First Impressions; Should You Wait?

Skoda Kylaq: Design

We drove the car in its camo'ed avatar. Ye we do know, the camouflage caught your attention. It features alphabets from various Indian languages, designed by Mad artist Rob. But what we can tell you is that on the exterior, expect a new design language from Skoda with a curvier front, dual DRL setups, and headlamps. The tail lamps are small but seem well-proportioned to the size of the SUV.

Well, the only car that manages to have a wheelbase longer than the Kylaq's 2,566 mm is the XUV 3XO. The Kylaq will subsequently offer more space on the inside than most of its rivals, as the Brezza, Nexon, Sonet, and Venue have a wheelbase of 2,500 mm or less

Skoda Kylaq: Specs

Powered by a 1.0L TSI engine paired with a manual or 6-speed automatic transmission, the Kylaq offers 115 Hp and 178 Nm of torque. We have experienced this powertrain on the more premium offerings of the brand, namely Kushaq and Slavia. The setup is potent and frugal. We feel that it will deliver the performance anticipated from the higher spectrum of the compact SUV space.

Skoda Kylaq: Safety

The Kushaq and Slavia has bagged a 5-star GNCAP crash test rating. The Kylaq is expected to bag the same marks. As the safety is enhanced with hot-stamped steel and a reworked crash management system on the Kylaq, as opposed to other products based on the MQB-A0-IN platform. While much remains under wraps, the car is expected to feature some segment-first innovations to its cabin.