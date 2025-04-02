Skoda Kylaq Introductory Prices Extended: Time's Running Out!

Skoda has now extended the introductory price period till April 30, 2025
Skoda, the Czech car maker, launched its most affordable SUV in November 2024. The company stated that the introductory price would be valid for the first 33,333 bookings. However, Skoda has now extended the introductory price period till April 30, 2025. The Skoda Kylaq range starts from an introductory price of Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Read the story to learn more about the Skoda Kylaq.
Also Read: Skoda Records Highest Monthly Sales In March 2025- Kylaq Leads The Way
The interior features include a black and grey theme dashboard, which holds the 10.1-inch touchscreen, an 8-inch digital driver's display, and a 2-spoke steering wheel. It also has a 6-speaker sound system, a single-pane sunroof, a wireless phone charger, and more.
The Skoda Kylaq locks horns with the Kia Syros, Mahindra XUV3XO, Maruti Suzuki Brezza Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, and Nissan Magnite.
Skoda Kylaq: Engine And PowertrainThe Skoda Kylaq is powered by a 1.0-liter turbo petrol engine, like those in the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia. The power unit is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission and a 6-speed automatic torque converter as an option. The Kylaq can deliver a peak power and torque output of 115 HP and 178 Nm, respectively.
Skoda Kylaq: Exterior And InteriorThe Skoda Kylaq houses the "Butterfly" grille, dual pod LED headlights, brow shaped LED DRLs at the front. The other exterior elements of the Kylaq include 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, black body claddings, blacked-out bumpers at the rear with faux silver skid plates, and more.
Also Read: Skoda Records Highest Monthly Sales In March 2025- Kylaq Leads The Way
The interior features include a black and grey theme dashboard, which holds the 10.1-inch touchscreen, an 8-inch digital driver's display, and a 2-spoke steering wheel. It also has a 6-speaker sound system, a single-pane sunroof, a wireless phone charger, and more.
Skoda Kylaq: Prices And RivalsSince Skoda has now extended the introductory price period, the Kylaq is available at a starting price of Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom). It has four variants in the lineup with the MT and AT options available for the Signature, Signature +, and Prestige variants. The top-trim, Prestige AT is available at an introductory price of Rs 14.40 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Skoda Kylaq locks horns with the Kia Syros, Mahindra XUV3XO, Maruti Suzuki Brezza Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, and Nissan Magnite.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world