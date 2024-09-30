Skoda Elroq Electric SUV Teased; Global Debut On October 1, 2024

Skoda is all set to hop on to the electric SUV bandwagon with the Skoda Elroq, which will make its global debut on October 1, 2024. It will be a compact SUV and will be launched in Europe first, followed by other markets. The Skoda Elroq will be based on Volkswagen Group's MEB platform. This will be the first fully electric SUV from Skoda. The company has already given us a teaser of how the SUV could look like, with a few design sketches. The new electric SUV will follow Skoda's new 'Modern Solid' design language.



The design sketches reveal that the SUV gets a sharp front end with slim and cubed LED DRLs along with boomerang-shaped matrix LED headlights. The front end is what Skoda calls Tech-Deck face. The bonnet also gets Skoda's new logo with dark chrome. The Elroq also debuts Skoda's new Timiano Green colour. The rear of the Elroq sports a prominent roof spoiler and slim LED taillights. Additional visual highlights include dark chrome accents, such as the centrally positioned lettering on the tailgate and the 2D Skoda logo adorning the centre caps of the alloy wheels.



The Skoda Elroq could be offered with four powertrain variants, with a 55 kWh battery and a 125 kW motor; a 63 kWh battery and a 150 kW motor and lastly an 82 kWh battery with either a single 210 kW motor or a dual-motor that offers 220 kW. Expect the SUV to have a range of 560 km on full charge, with the maximum battery capacity. Whether Skoda plans to offer the Elroq in India, is yet to be confirmed. Before the Elroq, Skoda is likely to launch the Kylaq compact SUV in India, which will rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and Nissan Magnite.