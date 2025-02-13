Royal Enfield Slide School Cup Experience: It's About Going Sideways

JAIPUR: On a race track, the shortest way is the fastest. The fastest rider on a flat track, on the other hand, is often the one who has the most traction, former British National Champion Gary Birtwistle explains the nuances of riding on the dirt to the top 12 riders at the first-ever finals of Royal Enfield Slide School Cup in India.

Flat Track Racing, which dates back to the early 1900s, is a popular sport in the west, especially the US. Royal Enfield initiated its the Slide School Cup in Europe in 2024 and subsequently brought to India. Flat tracking, as easy as it may look from the outside, is a technical game which requires a high level of focus and practice alongside guidance and the right tool.

Tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Jaipur, Royal Enfield's facility on the old Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, which was operational until the mid-2010s, is now the home to adventure activities. Maintained and curated by Vow Motorsport, the 25-odd-acre facility has a flat track, adventure riding course, technical zone and a recreational zone where dozens of custom built-motorcycles are parked.



Royal Enfield has two flat track machines, raised from their existing models. The FT411 and FT450, based on the Himalayan 411 and Scram 450 correspondingly, are stripped down, come with different sets of wheels, tyres, seat and exhaust. Extremely light and nimble, the bikes are modified to go sideways on dirt at ease.

The Slide School Cup unfolded over a course of three months with zonal rounds in Goa (Motoverse), Bengaluru, Pune and Jaipur. The podium-finish riders from regional rounds were inhibited to showcase their skills and battle it out on the track at the Royal Enfield SSC Finals, held on February 7-8. Day 1 was all about practice, getting accustomed to the motorcycle and the track. The masterclass gave riders an opportunity to learn, develop and practice the tips and tricks shared by Gary Birtwistle before the final showdown.

Day 2 was action-packed as the riders were slotted in groups of three. Multiple rounds and eliminations meant only four were left for the final race. It was nail-biting finish as the finale race concluded with a tie between Anish Shetty and Sathya Raj Arumugam with 39 points each. However, Anish Shetty was announced the champion as he won the third race of the final round. Sathya Raj Arumugam was therefore adjudged as the first runner-up followed by Karan Drishya who was the second runner-up with 29 points.



The first-ever Slide School Cup saw participation of over 100 riders across cities and officials believe the flat track racing culture will only grow with time in India. Praveen P Sathaye, team manager, Global Brand, Royal Enfield, who is in-charge of the facility, said, "We have a highly technical off-road course and longest flat track in the country where interested riders can practice. We have expert trainers who teach and provide sessions to the interested riders."