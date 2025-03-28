Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin Review: The Emotional Breed

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin Design: Dressed To Impress?

Ooty: The Classic moniker has been aptly synonymous with riding leisurely for years now. The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin has huge shoes to fill. There are two factors strongly favouring the latest RE: a tried-and-tested 648-cc, parallel-twin engine and a quintessential retro design. I put the 'dug-dug-dug' through its paces in the scenic and serpentine landscape of Ooty to find out if logic and emotions go hand-in-hand for the motorcycle or not:From a distance, the silhouette is instantly recognisable. Round LED headlamps with pilot lamps and metallic cap are unmistakably Classic-signature. The headbar is flat and wide, with switches and buttons shared with the Shotgun 650. The round mirrors, analogue (circular) speedometer with a small multi-information display and a tripper navigation under it complete a rather familiar cockpit.It is only when you step closer to the motorcycle, the differences over the Classic 350 become evident. The Classic 650 greets you with a bigger engine, larger discs, chunkier forks and twin, long chrome-laden exhausts and a far more imposing stance. The attention to detail is largely satisfactory and the motorcycle is available in four colourways.The Classic 650 rides home the infamous tag of the heaviest Royal Enfield motorcycle to go on sale. Tipping scales at 243 kilograms, the Classic 650 is 2 kilos heavier than the Super Meteor 650, and will demand you to hit the gym often. While the motorcycle flows nicely into twisties and masks its weight on the move, drawing it out of the parking or in stop-and-go traffic on inclines will be a task cut out.The motorcyclist is seated upright and comfortable, albeit the 650 feels wider at the tank and on the handlebar over the 350. The 800-mm seat height means even a 5.2-feet-high person can also flat foot at ease. The footpegs are neutral-set and on the move, one would find that the designers have been able to maintain the usual stance associated with the Classic.Much like the design, the Classic 650 has plenty of permutations and combinations from several other Royal Enfield motorcycles for the engine and cycle parts. The 648-cc, parallel-twin, air/oil-cooled engine is in the same state of tune as the Shotgun, and generates 46.3 hp and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox which is aided by a slip-and-assist clutch.RE Classic 650 rides on 19-inch front (100/90) and 18-inch rear (140/70) cross-spoke wheels, shod with tube-type tyres. Alongside wheel size, what's also different from Shotgun 650 is the front suspension. The Classic 650 has 43-mm, telescopic suspension upfront, whereas the former has upside-down forks of similar size. The Classic 650 uses a steel tubular frame for nestling the engine components, which along with the swingarm are identical to that in Shotgun. Both motorcycles use the same subframe to fix a pillion seat.The tried-and-test 648-cc engine feels smooth and refined. Power is never a problem with the motor, and 80 per cent of the torque available as low as 3,000 rpm means the rider enjoys tractability of it. It's a feast when Classic 650 is ridden gently as it effortlessly cruises on the highways, plonked at the same gear. However, the motorcycle can be fast if you wish it to fly. Speeds of 100 kmph and above come naturally to the Classic 650.The downside of riding the Classic 650 in city traffic would be fatigue due to constant feathering of a relatively heavy clutch and heat generated from the massive twin. The long wheelbase (1475 mm) means it should feel nicely planted on the highways, and filtering in the traffic would ask for some added caution. The vibrations on the footpegs, handlebars and seat could also bother when ridden aggressively.The suspension set-up is stiffly sprung, quite understandably so due to the motorcycle's weight and long-slung profile. While our test conditions were near perfect with almost little or no road undulations, the Classic 650 may feel tiring for the rider and pillion on broken or uneven asphalt. The front telescopic suspension has a travel of 120 mm and rear twin coils offer 90 mm travel.The Classic 650 felt direct and pleasurable to ride on twisted mountain roads. Traffic was suboptimal during the ride and steering the motorcycle on these roads felt engaging. Surely, things may appear different in cities. The Classic 650's ground clearance measures 154 mm, which is marginally higher than the Shotgun and Super Meteor. It tackled moderate speed breakers without scraping the underbelly.Royal Enfield has introduced the Classic 650 at a starting price of Rs 3.37 lakh (ex-showroom), and the top-of-the-line Chrome variant is Rs 13,000 dearer. In terms of overall pricing, Continental GT650 and Interceptor 650 are cheaper, whereas Bear, Shotgun and Super Meteor sit above the Classic 650.With the Classic 650, Royal Enfield completes half a dozen parallel twin motorcycles for enthusiasts to choose from. Riding on a strong brand recall, the Classic 650 may well be the best-selling of the bunch soon. It's flawed but evokes emotions. Classic 650 may not take you everywhere and anywhere like a Himalayan, but will swell your heart with pride. For a few loyalists, it will be a generic upgrade to Classic 350 and bygone Classic 500.