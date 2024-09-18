Revolt RV1 Launched At Rs 84,990; Offers 100 Kilometres Range

Revolt Motors on Tuesday launched its electric motorcycle in the commuter segment, the Revolt RV1 at an introductory price of Rs 84,990 (ex-showroom). Revolt RV1+ is priced at Rs 99,990 (ex-showroom).

In terms of range, the RV1 comes with a 2.2 kWh battery offering up to 100 kilometres range, and the RV1+ gets a 3.24 kWh battery extending the range to 160 kilometres. The motorcycle is powered by a 2.8 kW mid-mount motor.

RV1 gets LED headlights and a 6-inch digital LCD display that provides real-time ride data. It gets built-in charger storage in both variants. The RV1+ is equipped with fast-charging technology, allowing a full charge in just 90 minutes.

The RV1 boasts a 250-kilogram payload capacity. It features broader tyres for improved grip and stability. Dual disc brakes with combi-braking, reverse mode and multi-ride modes are standard in the electric motorcycle. Ground clearance and wheelbase stand at 180 mm and 1350 mm. RV1 rides on front telescopic and rear monoshock suspension which are adjustable in nature.

Revolt Motors is offering 5 years/75,000 kilometres warranty on the product and battery and two years on the charger. The brand also sells RV400 a RV400 BRZ in the market.

Anjali Rattan, Chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises Limited, shared, “Our commitment to sustainability and our quest to engineer a motorcycle that is budget-friendly yet does not compromise on quality, features, or safety have come together in the form of the RV1.

