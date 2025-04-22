Renault Inaugurates New Design Centre In India - renault. rethink

Renault India unveils its new India-centric transformation strategy - renault. rethink with the inauguration of the Renault Design Centre Chennai. The new Renault Design Centre in Chennai, inaugurated today, will play a significant role in enabling this transformation and accelerating Renault's ambition to "design in India" following its strong "make in India" foundation. It is also expected to function as a hub of excellence, particularly due to its proximity to RNTBCI (Renault Nissan Technology & Business Centre India).

"India is highly unique and locally driven. Having a dedicated design studio is essential to understanding its nuances, listening to its needs, and building from its strengths. The Renault Design Centre Chennai will focus on developing models and concepts tailored to the Indian market while contributing to Renault Group's global projects. By leveraging local talents and insights, this centre will play a key role in shaping Renault's future mobility solutions. Its strategic location - at the heart of RNTBCI's excellence hub - also enables closer collaboration across functions and faster integration of design into our engineering and innovation processes " stated Laurens van den Acker, Chief Design Officer, Renault Group.

The French carmaker asserts that the year 2025 marks an inflection point for Renault in India creating a springboard for the company's next leap and accomplishing its ambitions in the world's third-largest automobile market. The renault. rethink strategy represents Renault's renewed and bold commitment to orchestrate and propel the French carmaker's new journey in the country.

The initiative is an invitation to customers and stakeholders to rediscover the brand with fresh eyes-rooted in design innovation, technological advancement, and deep localisation.

"The launch of the 'renault. rethink' strategy heralds a new era for Renault in India. We are proud to be the most Indian of European carmakers, boasting the largest R&D centre, manufacturing unit, highly localized supply chain, and now one of the largest design centres. The opening of new design centre in Chennai will play a crucial role in the deployment of the Renault International Game Plan 2027. Our commitment is to redefine our brand, product positioning, and customer experience to meet the evolving needs of our customers in the country, hence we recently witnessed the global debut of new 'R store' in Chennai, India," stated Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations.

The carmaker has emboldened its commitment to make in India with up to 90% localization and the recent announcement concerning the project of a 100% takeover of the alliance's manufacturing plant RNAIPL.

The unveiling of the design Centre and renault. rethink strategy reflects the step towards implementation of the International Gameplan and enhanced focus on India. This pertinent step comes on the back of Renault Group's strong performance in its home country that has set the stage for this ambitious expansion. In 2024, Renault achieved the highest ever operating profit of €4.3 billion, which is 7.6% of its revenue, and saw its revenue grow to €56.2 billion, up 7.4% from the previous year.

Renault Group already has one of its largest R&D Centres globally, located in Chennai, with an employee strength of nearly 10,000 engineers. These engineers support local projects and significantly contribute to global initiatives. Renault has been sourcing made-in-India auto parts for vehicles manufactured worldwide. This robust and full-length operation showcases the company's focus on the growing India market. Renault has been present in India since 2005 with its initial operations in Mumbai.

The Renault Design Centre Chennai now extends over 1,500 m² and is equipped with the latest cutting-edge technologies, creating an ultra-modern environment tailored for innovation and creativity. The Renault Design Centre India, one of Renault's most technologically advanced design spaces, offers:

An Immersive Exhibition Space - A high-tech environment designed for 3D model evaluation and virtual reality experiences, allowing teams to visualise and refine their concepts in real time.

A Next-Generation Visualisation Studio - Featuring advanced software and digital tools, this studio enables real-time design development and immersive, high-definition presentations.

A Creative Collaboration Zone - A dynamic, open space designed to encourage brainstorming, co-creation, and agile teamwork, fostering a fluid exchange of ideas.

High-Performance LED Wall - A massive 8.5m x 2.4m LED display (2 x 16/9 format) that delivers high-impact, crystal-clear presentations, used for both local and global projects.

Advanced Virtual Reality Integration - Three high-resolution VR setups provide hyper-realistic virtual reviews, allowing designers to interact with their creations in fully immersive environments before moving to physical prototypes.

A harmonious blend of European and Indian Design - The philosophy of the studio, defined as Tactile Confluence, merges sleek, modern European architecture with distinct Indian cultural influences, creating an inspiring and meaningful workspace.

A "people-first" design approach - The innovative layout includes WE/ME Zones, flexible areas that allow designers to step away from their desks, reset their thinking, and collaborate in a more creative, stimulating setting.

renault. rethink, a bold symbol of Renault's future in India

At the core of the Renault Design Centre India's inauguration stands renault. rethink, a striking high-tech conceptual sculpture embodying Renault's transformation and commitment to India.

"renault. rethink is more than a sculpture-it's a bold expression of Renault's vision for India. It symbolises our commitment to innovation and to designing cars in India, for India. This artwork captures the energy of a nation in motion, a future taking shape, and Renault's ambition to be part of this exciting journey," stated Laurens van den Acker, Chief Design Officer, Renault Group.

The name renault. rethink reflects both India's automotive evolution and Renault's role in driving this change. Designed in India by Indian designers, it blends technology and art. Its fragmented surfaces create a sense of emergence and evolution, mirroring the spirit of innovation and change.

At its core, an inner light brings the sculpture to life - a metaphor for Renault's vision taking shape, reinforcing a clear message: Renault is loading.

Key highlights of the renault. rethink sculpture