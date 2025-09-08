Renault Duster To Make India Debut Around Diwali 2025: Report

Renault India has recently been working on revamping its presence in the Indian market. The brand recently launched the facelift versions of the Triber and Kiger, as part of the process. To take things to the next level, the French manufacturer plans on bringing back the Duster nameplate. The popular SUV will return to Indian shores in its latest avatar. While the details around its launch have not been officially confirmed yet, Cartoq's report claims that the vehicle will be introduced around Diwali 2025, while the launch will take place in early 2026.

The third-generation Renault Duster, which is expected to launch in India, has already been introduced in South Africa, but in RHD format. It was launched in the country at a starting price of 489,999 Rand, which is around Rs 23.36 lakh (ex-showroom). It is to be noted that the lineup of the brand, consisting of the Kwid, Kiger, and Triber, has had a blank space since the discontinuation of the Duster in 2022. With the return of the Duster, the brand will try to find its way in a highly competitive segment of the market.

The upcoming Renault Duster will face competition from models such as the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Hyundai Creta, MG Astor, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, and Citroen C3 Aircross, while the Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt will offer SUV-coupe options.

The latest generation Duster is constructed on the CMF-B modular platform, which is utilized by numerous Dacia, Renault, and Nissan vehicles. The exterior design is influenced by Dacia's Bigster concept, featuring slender Y-shaped LED daytime running lights that link to the chrome elements on the grille, vertical air intakes flanking the fog lamps, and a lower grille that resembles a flattened bull-bar.

The side view retains a rugged appearance, with squared wheel arches accommodating large wheels, roof rails, and a sloped rear quarter glass. The rear showcases a contemporary aesthetic highlighted by sharply designed Y-shaped tail lights.

On a global scale, the third-generation Renault Duster is offered with dual digital displays, including a 7-inch digital driver's screen and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with a six-speaker Arkamys 3D sound system. The SUV is equipped with newly designed AC vents featuring climate control, rear air vents, a 360-degree camera, power-adjustable front seating, Type-C USB charging ports, as well as power windows and mirrors.

