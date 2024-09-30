Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition Launched At Rs 4.98 Crore

The new Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition, limited to 12 units only, was launched on Saturday at Rs 4.98 crore (ex-showroom). A portion of each vehicle sold will proceed to Wildlife Conservation Trust of India, to strengthen tiger and wildlife conservation efforts.

Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition is the first ever limited edition crafted for India. The Ranthambore Edition draws inspiration from the character of the tiger in its natural habitat. The design personalisation includes bespoke deep black body colour with a red shimmering effect. It is complemented by Corinthian Bronze and Anthracite accents reminiscent of the stripes of the tiger. The colour effect is extended to the roof and mirror caps, along with 23-inch forged style dark grey wheels with Corinthian Bronze inserts.

The interior combines Caraway and light Perlino semi-aniline leather with contrast stitching, and the artistic embroidery on the seats is inspired by the dynamic motif of the stripes on the spine of the tiger. Customised scatter cushions, noble chrome jewellery finishes, light linear wenge veneers and white ceramic dials also make striking contributions.

Fully reclinable seats, a powered club table, deployable cupholders and a refrigerated compartment complete with SV-etched glassware provide optimal comfort in the rear. Custom details on the Ranthambore Edition include Bespoke paint, accents, wheels, embroidered seats and cushions and SV Bespoke branded tread plates with ‘Ranthambore Edition' and ‘1 of 12' designation.

The Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition is powered by a 3.0-litre petrol engine that delivers 294 kW of power and 550 Nm of torque.

Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said: “The Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition is the ultimate expression of Range Rover that is tailored for our discerning clients. This curated edition illustrates the refinement and customization opportunities provided by SV Bespoke, while the limited production numbers guarantee the exclusivity that our clients expect from the Range Rover brand for such a collector's edition.”