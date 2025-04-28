Range Rover Evoque Autobiography Launched In India At Rs 69.50 Lakh

Range Rover has finally launched the Evoque Autobiography in India. The crossover has received a few upgrades in terms of the design, interiors and features. This is the first time that the Evoque has been undertaken by Autobiography, the brand's halo trim that emphasises on luxury on the wheels. Here are the details about the Range Rover Evoque Autobiography, that you must check out.

Range Rover Evoque Autobiography; Engine, Powertrain

The Range Rover Evoque gets two power units as options- the P250 petrol mild hybrid engine delivering power of 246 hp and 365 Nm torque, and a D200 diesel mild hybrid engine delivering power of 201 hp and 430 Nm torque.

Range Rover Evoque Autobiography; Exterior

The Range Rover claims Evoque to be equipped with premium exterior features like- a contrasting Black or Corinthian Bronze roof, Pixel LED headlights with signature LED DRLs, 19-inch Style 5136 alloy wheels, shaded with Burnished Copper accents and sliding panoramic roof and more.

The Range Rover Evoque Autobiography gets a 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment unit

Range Rover Evoque Autobiography; Interior, Features

The interior elements of the Range Rover Evoque Autobiography include elements like- an 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment unit and driver display, powered by the intuitive Pivi Pro. It also gets 14-way heated and cooled front seats, while the rear seats only get the heated seat feature, electrically adjustable steering column and ClearSight interior rear-view mirror, luxurious Full Extended Leather upgrade, Meridian sound system, wireless charging pad, TPMS, driver monitor, parking aids and more.

Range Rover Evoque Autobiography; Price And Rivals

The Range Rover Evoque Autobiography has been launched in India at Rs 69.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of other cars like the Lexus NX, BMW X3, and the Mercedes-Benz GLC.