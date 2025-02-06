Rahul Dravid's Hyundai Creta Collides With Rickshaw, Altercation With Driver Goes Viral

Snippets of Rahul Dravid in the viral video [Image Source- X (Spandan Kaniyar)]
Rahul Dravid, the former Indian cricketer's video is going viral on the internet because of an altercation with an auto-rickshaw driver. Based on the reports, the famed cricketer got into a heated argument after his Hyundai Creta got involved in a minor crash with the rickshaw. The incident got caught on camera and now the clip is going viral on social media. The video has been shared on multiple platforms and has garnered thousands of views.
Rahul Dravid retired from cricket over a decade ago but is still associated with Indian cricket as a coach. Furthermore, he is famous for his calm demeanor which also helped to earn him his nickname 'The Wall'. However, the latest incident got the attention of fans because of him seemingly losing his composure.
Also Read: Honda Amaze Introductory Offer Ends, Price Hikes By Rs 30,000
The video shared on social media platforms was reportedly recorded on Cunningham Road in Bengaluru. At the time, Rahul Dravid was travelling toward High Grounds when the incident occurred. The rickshaw driver allegedly crashed into the cricketer's car while he was standing in the traffic. Because of this Dravid got out of his car and ended up having an argument with the driver in the local language.
The situation was resolved after Dravid took the auto-rickshaw driver's contact number and resolved the situation by paying him for the damage before going about his way. No one in the incident got injured. However, the vehicle sustained some damage.
While many social media users reacted to the cricketer's unusual loss of temper, many others got fixated on his old-gen Hyundai Creta. Reacting to the same, many believed that the SUV was a sign of Rahul Dravid's humble nature. The comment section of the video was flooded with praises for the cricketer and his humble choice of vehicle. Meanwhile, many others in the comment section related the situation to one of the old advertisements which featured Dravid as "Indiranagar ka gunda".
Rahul Dravid retired from cricket over a decade ago but is still associated with Indian cricket as a coach. Furthermore, he is famous for his calm demeanor which also helped to earn him his nickname 'The Wall'. However, the latest incident got the attention of fans because of him seemingly losing his composure.
Also Read: Honda Amaze Introductory Offer Ends, Price Hikes By Rs 30,000
The video shared on social media platforms was reportedly recorded on Cunningham Road in Bengaluru. At the time, Rahul Dravid was travelling toward High Grounds when the incident occurred. The rickshaw driver allegedly crashed into the cricketer's car while he was standing in the traffic. Because of this Dravid got out of his car and ended up having an argument with the driver in the local language.
Rahul Dravid's Car touches a goods auto on Cunningham Road Bengaluru #RahulDravid #Bangalore pic.twitter.com/AH7eA1nc4g— Spandan Kaniyar ಸ್ಪಂದನ್ ಕಣಿಯಾರ್ (@kaniyar_spandan) February 4, 2025
The situation was resolved after Dravid took the auto-rickshaw driver's contact number and resolved the situation by paying him for the damage before going about his way. No one in the incident got injured. However, the vehicle sustained some damage.
While many social media users reacted to the cricketer's unusual loss of temper, many others got fixated on his old-gen Hyundai Creta. Reacting to the same, many believed that the SUV was a sign of Rahul Dravid's humble nature. The comment section of the video was flooded with praises for the cricketer and his humble choice of vehicle. Meanwhile, many others in the comment section related the situation to one of the old advertisements which featured Dravid as "Indiranagar ka gunda".
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world