Prince Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar Of Udaipur Takes Delivery Of BSA Gold Star 650

BSA Motorcycles, the iconic British brand proudly delivered the first BSA Gold Star 650 in Rajasthan to Prince Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar of Udaipur. A grand collector of heritage artefacts, including crystals and antique cars, Prince Lakshyaraj has now added the BSA Gold Star 650 to his collection. The handover took place in a private ceremony at his residence in Udaipur, with the motorcycle taking its place alongside other treasured vehicles displayed in the city's renowned palace, open to the public.

Launched in India on August 15, 2024, the BSA Gold Star 650 embodies the perfect fusion of classic British design and modern technology. Commenting on this latest addition to his collection, Prince Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar stated, "The BSA Gold Star 650 is a masterful blend of tradition and innovation. I have always admired vehicles with a rich history, and the Gold Star represents the best of both worlds-heritage and modern craftsmanship. It's an honor to include this iconic motorcycle in my collection, where it will stand alongside other vehicles that have shaped automotive history."

Ashish Singh Joshi, Director, BSA Company, said, "The BSA Gold Star 650 holds a special place in the hearts of those who appreciate history and craftsmanship, much like the esteemed collection curated by Prince Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar. It is a privilege to present him with this timeless motorcycle, which we hope will bring him immense joy as both a collector and a rider."

Key highlights of the BSA Gold Star 650 include: