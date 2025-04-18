Porsche Macan S, GTS Petrol Variants Discontinued In India

Porsche Macan
Porsche has shuffled the lineup of the Macan SUV sold in the Indian market. This comes with the discontinuation of the petrol-powered S and GTS variants of the SUV. The brand has removed these versions of the vehicle from the official website. However, if someone wishes to buy one of these models, they can reach out to the dealerships, which have some units still available.
The move to discontinue the petrol-powered version of the SUV is in sync with the international strategy of the brand. The model was discontinued in the EU in April last year. Now, the Macan petrol is available with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine which produces 265 hp of power and 400 Nm of peak torque. It comes priced at Rs 96.05 lakh.
Meanwhile, the now-discontinued Macan S and GTS had a 2.9-litre turbocharged V6 engine, which produced 380 hp of power and 520 Nm of torque in the S variant, while in the GTS it was tuned to produce 440 hp of power and 550 Nm of peak torque.
The Indian market also has an electric-powered version of the vehicle on sale in the country. The Porsche Macan Electric comes at a starting price of Rs 1.22 crore, while the highest Turbo Electric comes at Rs 1.69 crore (ex-showroom).
Meanwhile, the brand has also revised the prices of its other models sold in the Indian market. This change has affected models like the performance-oriented 911, Cayenne SUV, Cayenne Coupe, Panamera GTS, and the electric Taycan RWD.
