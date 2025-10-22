Porsche Macan GTS Electric Debuts With 586 Km Range And 563 HP Power

Porsche has taken the covers off its first-ever electric Macan GTS, the latest member in its performance EV lineup. Furthermore, it carries the title of being the most powerful Macan, slotted between the Macan 4S and the Turbo version. It brings the performance of the electric powertrain in the Macan, intending to eventually replace the ICE version globally by 2026. It is to be noted that the ICE version has already been retired from the European Union.

The first electric Macan GTS features two electric motors, one positioned at the front and another at the rear, generating a maximum combined output of 563 horsepower and 954 Nm of torque when the Overboost function is activated. In standard driving conditions, however, the power output is rated at 509 hp. In comparison, the Macan 4S achieves a peak output of 509 hp, whereas the Turbo can produce up to 630 hp.

Also Read: Tata Motors Sells Over 1 Lakh Vehicles During Festive Season Rush

The acceleration time and top speed of the GTS stand at 3.6 seconds and a maximum speed of 249 kmph. The 4S takes 3.9 seconds to accelerate to 100 kmph from a stop and has a top speed of 239 kmph, while the Turbo reduces the sprint time to 3.1 seconds and can achieve a maximum speed of 260 kmph. It offers a WLTP range of up to 586 km.

More robust rocker panels distinguish the GTS, and Lugano Blue joins the color selection along with Carmine Red and Chalk. Customers can opt for 15 standard colors or about 60 additional options through Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur. The standard 21-inch wheels can be upgraded to a 22-inch set finished in Anthracite Gray.

Staying true to Porsche's tradition of offering customers choices, a new GTS Interior Package is available with contrast stitching that matches the exterior color when finished in Carmine Red, Slate Gray Neo, or Lugano Blue. A GTS logo is included on the steering wheel and instrument cluster. This package can only be purchased alongside the carbon fiber interior trim.