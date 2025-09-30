Omega Seiki Launches India's First Self-Driving Electric Three-Wheeler

Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM), the electric three-wheeler manufacturer, has launched the country's first autonomous electric auto-rickshaw. The latest product of the brand is called Swayamgati and will be sold at a starting price of Rs 4 lakh (ex-showroom) for the passenger version. Meanwhile, the cargo version comes at Rs 4.15 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the brand's announcement, the three-wheeler is available for bookings now, and the deliveries will start immediately.

The Omega Seiki Mobility Swayamgati features a 10.3 kWh battery that can achieve a range of up to 120 km on a single charge. The electric vehicle manufacturer has yet to provide any information regarding the charging infrastructure for the new Swayamgati.

Swayamgati integrates Omega Seiki's electric vehicle platform with an AI-enhanced autonomy system. This setup includes Li-dar technology, GPS, obstacle detection up to six meters, multi-sensor navigation, and remote safety features, enabling the vehicle to navigate pre-mapped routes without requiring driver intervention.

During Phase 1 trials, the Omega Seiki Mobility Swayamgati finished a 3 km journey with seven stops, showcasing real-time obstacle detection and safe handling of passengers. With the testing confirmed, the company is progressing to Phase 2, which will involve controlled commercial operations across various locations.

The deployment strategy targets airports, tech parks, gated communities, industrial areas, and smart cities. Omega Seiki Mobility aims to produce 1,500 autonomous three-wheelers over the next two years to satisfy anticipated demand.

Commenting on the update, Uday Narang, Founder & Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility, said: "The launch of Swayamgati is not just a product introduction-it's a bold step into the future of Indian transportation. Autonomous vehicles are no longer a futuristic concept; they are a present-day necessity for nations seeking sustainable and scalable mobility. With Swayamgati, we are showing that India doesn't need to follow global trends-we can lead them."

"This vehicle proves that cutting-edge tech like AI, Lidar, and autonomous navigation can be made in India, for India, and at a price point that makes it truly accessible. We are building technology that serves people-not just headlines," he added.