Ola S1 Electric Scooter Gets Huge Price Cut As Holi Offers

Ola Electric, the Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturer has announced Holi Flash Sale. The offers are applied to the range of Ola's S1 lineup. This promotion campaign offers discounts of up to Rs 26,750 on the S1 Air and Rs 22,000 on the S1 X+ (Gen 2), with the models now starting at Rs 89,999, and Rs 82,999, respectively.



Ola is also offering discounts on the latest S1 Gen 3 range with benefits up to Rs 25,000.The Ola S1 Gen 2, and Gen 3 are priced at Rs 69,999 and Rs 1,79,999, respectively after festive discounts. The company is also offering benefits worth up to Rs 10,500. First time buyers of S1 Gen 2 can avail 1 year of free Move OS+ worth Rs 2,999, and extended warranty worth Rs 14,999 at just Rs 7,499.

Ola offers discounts of up to Rs 26,750 on the S1 Air, under the Holi Flash Sale

The Gen 3 portfolio comprises the flagship S1 Pro+ has two battery pack options- 5.3kWh and 4kWh priced at Rs 1,85,000 (ex-showroom) and Rs 1,59,999 (ex-showroom) respectively. The S1 Pro, available in 4kWh and 3kWh battery options, is priced at Rs 1,54,999 (ex-showroom) and Rs 1,29,999(ex-showroom) respectively. The S1 X range is available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 89,999 for 2kWh, Rs 1,02,999 for 3kWh, and Rs 1,19,999 for 4kWh, with S1 X+ available with the 4kWh battery and priced at Rs 1,24,999. Along with the latest Gen 3 S1 scooters, the company continues to retail its Gen 2 scooters with S1 Pro, S1 X (2kWh, 3kWh, and 4kWh) now starting at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1,49,999, Rs 84,999, Rs 97,999, and Rs 1,14,999, respectively.