Ola Roadster X And Roadster X+ Launched In India: Range, Features, Price

Ola, the Indian EV company has now launched the Roadster X and the Roadster X+. With its launch, Ola has now entered into the EV motorcycle segment. The bookings for the Ola Roadster X and X+ have started, and the delivery will commence from mid-March.

On the launch, Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman & Managing Director of Ola Electric, said, "Motorcycles are at the heart of India's mobility landscape. With our electric motorcycles, we're driving the EV revolution deeper into the core of Indian mobility. After transforming the scooter market and making EVs mainstream, our futuristic Roadster series of motorcycles is here to accelerate the EV adoption further and make electric the first choice for every rider in India. The Roadster series will transform urban and rural mobility alike and take us closer to #EndICEAge, bringing in unmatched range, performance, reliability, efficiency, and technology. There can't be a better time to join the revolution."

Ola Roadster X: Battery And Powertrain

Ola Roadster X has three battery variants- 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, and 4.5 kWh, that generate a peak power output of 9.38 HP. The 2.5 kWh battery variant of the Ola Roadster has a top speed of 105 km/h, the 3.5 kWh and the 4.5 kWh variants boast a top speed of 118 km/h.

The 2.5kWh variant accelerates from 0 - 40 km/h in just 3.4 sec, the 3.5kWh and 4.5kWh variants do it in just 3.1 seconds. Ola claims that the range of the 2.5 kWh battery variant is 140 km, the 3.5 kWh delivers 196 km in a single charge and the range of the 4.5 kWh battery variant is 252 km.

Ola Roadster X+: Battery And Powertrain

The Ola Roadster X+ has two battery variants- 4.5 kWh and the 9.1 kWh. It has a peak power output of 14.75 HP. The Ola Roadster X+ has a top speed of 125 km/h and can be accelerated from 0-40 in just 2.7 seconds. The Ola Roadster X+ claims a range of 252 km, for the 4.5 kWh battery variant and a range of 501 km for the 9.1 kWh battery variant.

Ola offers five color options for the Roadster X and the Roadster X+

Ola Roadster and Roadster X: Features

The Roadster X features three riding modes- Sports, Normal, and Eco riding modes, a 4.3" LCD color segmented display with smart connectivity, and USB, powered by MoveOS 5.

The Roadster X+ also offers the same features as the Roaster X but has added a few features like a 4.3" segmented LCD screen with USB, and offers a wide range of digital tech features such as energy insights, advanced regen, cruise control, and reverse mode.

Ola Roaster X And Roadster X+: Price

The Roadster X series is being introduced, starting at an ex-showroom price of Rs 74,999 for the Roadster X, the Roaster X 3.5 kWh at Rs 84,999 (ex-showroom), the Roadster X 4.5 kWh at Rs 95,999,(ex-showroom), Rs 1,04,999 (ex-showroom) for the Roadster X+ 4.5kWh, and Rs 1,54,999 (ex-showroom) for the Roadster X+ 9.1kWh.