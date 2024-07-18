Norton Motorcycles To Be Launched In India; Six Motorcycles Announced For Global Markets

Norton Motorcycles to make India debut soon; Will launch six motorcycles over next three years

Norton, the British motorcycle brand with over 100 years of history and heritage, announced at the recently concluded Goodwood Festival of Speed in UK that it will enter India soon with a slew of motorcycles. In addition, TVS-owned company also announced that it will launch six new motorcycles over the next three years. TVS Motor Company also committed an investment of £200 million into Norton, towards new product development, R&D, new facilities along with focus on high-quality engineering as well. Over the next few years, Norton plans to expand its presence in markets like USA, Germany, France, Italy and India.

Sudarshan Venu, MD, TVS Motor Company announced the appointment of Dr. Robert Hentschel as the executive director & CEO, Norton Motorcycles UK Ltd. along with Richard Arnold as the executive director. Arnold was formerly the CEO of Manchester United Football Club.

From L to R: Dr. Robert Hentschel, executive director & CEO, Norton Motorcycles and Sudarshan Venu, MD, TVS Motor Company

Dr. Robert Hentschel, executive director & CEO, said, "The investment in research and development and leadership has us positioned to take six exciting products to countries across the world, with world class quality and scale, spelling another epoch of success in the Norton story. Our focus on design, drivability and details will maximise the exciting opportunity for Norton as well as for those new customers that choose one of our motorcycles.

Richard Arnold, executive director, Norton Motorcycles

Richard Arnold, executive director, said, "Norton's heritage is vast, and plays a key part in our development as a global brand. It's important for us to prioritise our customers, both in the present and the future. Not only with new bikes but also with every touch point of the Norton experience. The products currently in testing and development are incredibly exciting. Bikers around the world will love to ride them and love to own them, I am looking forward to expanding their availability to local dealers in new territories and connecting with bikers to share the Norton journey."

Norton also fulfilled the deliveries of pending orders from the previous company, which included motorcycles from the Commando and V4 platforms. The same was achieved after an investment of £2.3 million into older platforms.