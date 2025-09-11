No Respect For Road Safety Rules Remains Biggest Challenge: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari talked about the problems associated with road safety at the 65th SIAM annual convention. In his statement, the union minister pointed out that "human behaviour" was the biggest issue in the way of improving road safety, considering the other measures being implemented by the auto industry.

Additionally, the Union Minister also highlighted the measures being taken by the government to address the problems associated with road accidents. He talked about the public campaign being undertaken by the government to increase awareness among citizens to address the issue of "human behaviour". This will be done with the help of NGOs and by introducing road safety courses for schools.

Talking about the associated measures, he mentioned that quick hospitalisation can save up to 50,000 lives. To encourage people to help accident victims, the government has introduced a reward of Rs 25,000 through the RahVeer scheme.



Apart from this, the Union Minister discussed the effects of vehicle scrapping, while also appealing to automakers to incentivise consumers to scrap older vehicles to buy new ones. Sharing details on the subject, the minister mentioned that over 3 lakh vehicles were scrapped in August 2025, among which 1 lakh were government vehicles. The task was undertaken with a monthly average of 16,830 vehicles.